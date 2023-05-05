Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.09 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.59. The stock had a trading volume of 377,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $280.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.