Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $2.12 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.09. The stock had a trading volume of 168,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,811. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

