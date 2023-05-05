Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 35,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 62,797 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $96.57. 2,993,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

