Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 237,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.02. 4,709,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

