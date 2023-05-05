Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.