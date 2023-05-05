Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.57. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 16,425 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

