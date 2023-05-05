Reviewing Cosmos Group (COSG) and The Competition

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) is one of 84 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cosmos Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -515.60% -3,392.54% -250.48% Cosmos Group Competitors -229.21% -80.02% -13.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group Competitors 284 1283 1903 67 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cosmos Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 59.81%. Given Cosmos Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cosmos Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million -$104.12 million -0.06 Cosmos Group Competitors $3.23 billion $493.99 million 0.89

Cosmos Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Cosmos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cosmos Group competitors beat Cosmos Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of developing certain mining claims. It operates under the Lending, and Arts and Collectibles Technology (ACT) segments. The Lending segment provides financing and lending services. The ACT segment is involved in operating an online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company was founded on August 14, 1987 and is headquartered in Singapore.

