Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

