Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $36.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Articles

