Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.65

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $23.24. Rexel shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 100 shares.

Rexel Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

