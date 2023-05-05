Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6404 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $61.36.



A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RNMBY. UBS Group downgraded Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($241.76) to €250.00 ($274.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

