Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVV stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $412.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

