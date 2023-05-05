Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE NSC traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 202,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,190. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.04. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.