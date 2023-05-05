Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 2,243,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,126. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

