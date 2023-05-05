Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $46.13. 3,480,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,140,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

