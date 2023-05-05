Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $197.22. 998,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

