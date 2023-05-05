Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTMVY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rightmove to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $582.40.

Shares of RTMVY opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

