Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

RITM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 4,175,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

