River Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,188,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,524,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $216.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

