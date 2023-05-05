River Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.34. 828,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

