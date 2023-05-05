River Street Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $77,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,187. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.