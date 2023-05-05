River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.93. 319,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

