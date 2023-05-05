River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $821,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,341 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE EOG traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.78. 2,280,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,188. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

