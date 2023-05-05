River Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.