Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $179.01 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $203.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,557.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

