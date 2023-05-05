Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Shares of CYBR opened at $125.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.95. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,093,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $57,604,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $55,479,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,337,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

