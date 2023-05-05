Round Dollar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00017352 BTC on popular exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and $10.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

