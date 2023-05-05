Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$8.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BHC traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,352. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$5.10 and a 12-month high of C$21.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.17.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 187.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.7536232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

