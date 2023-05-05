Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$26.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$807.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$19.66 and a twelve month high of C$29.91.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$243.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.35 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.6268156 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

