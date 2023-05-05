Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

LUNMF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 20,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,567. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

