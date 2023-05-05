Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.63.

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 270,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,329. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

