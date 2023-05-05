Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

