Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,570 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,413 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $83,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $210.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

