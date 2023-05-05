Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $75.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,106,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $75,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

