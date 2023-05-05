Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $97.24 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $97,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,414,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,473,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.79.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $753.88 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $791.28 and a 200-day moving average of $756.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

