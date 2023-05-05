Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 144,467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $78,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $194.27 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

