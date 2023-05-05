Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 45,393 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $346.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average of $307.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total transaction of $2,256,790.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

