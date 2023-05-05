RXO (NYSE:RXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RXO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,325,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

