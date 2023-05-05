Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 226.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,933. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.