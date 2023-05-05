Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Holdings Raised by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,643 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.29% of Sabre worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,219,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.
Sabre Trading Down 0.5 %
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sabre Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
