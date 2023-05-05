Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Buys $32,232.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $32,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,720,307 shares in the company, valued at $46,207,446.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jay Sugarman purchased 1,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 417,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,775. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 93.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $49.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -4.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Safehold by 495.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Safehold by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

