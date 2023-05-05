Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.94.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $291.36 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.