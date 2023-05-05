Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.94.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $291.36 on Monday. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.89.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total value of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,664.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

