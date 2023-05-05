Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Salem Media Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %

SALM opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Salem Media Group



Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Further Reading

