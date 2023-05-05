Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Salem Media Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %
SALM opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
