Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,466,000 after acquiring an additional 723,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 713,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,766,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

