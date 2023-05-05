Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $18.01 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

