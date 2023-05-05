Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 12,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 9,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Samsonite International Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite International S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

