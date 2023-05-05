Sanchez Wealth Management Group Sells 696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.36. The stock had a trading volume of 381,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,802. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.