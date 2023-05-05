Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $941.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

