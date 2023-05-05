Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Shares Gap Down to $35.36

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.36, but opened at $33.51. Saul Centers shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 920 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $774.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 483,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

