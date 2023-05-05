Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

